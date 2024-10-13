Statsguru: Formal manufacturing share falls, wage growth lags productivity

The Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) and the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Enterprises (ASUSE) show that the combined share of manufacturing GVA in the gross domestic product (GDP) stands at less than 10 per cent, which is lower than around 13 per cent shown by annual accounts.

The share of the formal sector manufacturing gross value added (GVA) in India's economy dropped from 8.68 per cent in 2021-22 to 8.15 per cent in 2022-23, while that of the informal sector increased from 1.18 per cent to 1.4 per cent. This raises concerns about formalisation in the manufacturing sector, according to an analysis of two separate sets of annual surveys of industries and unincorporated enterprises (ASI and ASUSE) (chart 1).

Former chief statistician Pronab Sen attributes this to underestimation by both ASI and ASUSE since they look at accounting prices and not market prices. ASUSE took the October-September period for 2022-23, while the remaining are financial years (April-March) in this survey as well as ASI.) For online only

GVA per person in the formal manufacturing sector also saw a slight decline from Rs 11.90 lakh to Rs 11.88 lakh, reflecting a dip in productivity following a significant recovery post-pandemic. However, GVA per person in the sector remained higher in 2022-23 than Rs 8.94 lakh in the pre-Covid year of 2019-20. That year, it had declined from Rs 9.45 lakh in 2018-19. GVA per person also rose over nine years– 2014-15 to 2022-23.