Strive for perfection in performing critical roles, RBI Guv to colleagues

Malhotra to follow an open door policy and remain accessible to everyone at RBI

Sanjay Malhotra
Sanjay Malhotra
Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 10:23 PM IST
Sanjay Malhotra, who recently assumed office as the 26th governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a letter to his colleagues at the central bank, urged them to strive for excellence in performing their critical roles as the country enters the "Amrit Kaal" and to contribute towards realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat.
 
“It is a huge privilege and an honour to join this esteemed organisation. The institution is widely respected and trusted, not only in India but worldwide, thanks to your untiring contribution,” Malhotra said in his letter.
 
He further highlighted that the RBI performs very critical functions, including formulating monetary policy, maintaining price stability, operating the currency and credit system of the country, and foreign exchange management.
 
“I hope you will continue to put your best foot forward and not only maintain but also improve the high standards already set,” Malhotra said, adding that “continuous improvements and kaizens are essential for any organisation to excel.”
 
“I will maintain an open-door policy and remain accessible to each one of you, irrespective of rank and seniority. I look forward to receiving your frank and free views and suggestions,” Malhotra added.
 
He also assured that, with his varied experience in all tiers of government and a multilateral institution, he will work hand in hand with everyone at the RBI.
 
First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

