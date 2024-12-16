High interest rates, fiscal consolidation slowing GDP growth: CRISIL

High interest rates and fiscal consolidation have contributed to slower economic growth for India in the current financial year so far. India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to move closer to trend growth of 6.5-7 per cent this year, said CRISIL in a report today.

Some technical factors, such as net product taxes and the GDP deflator, have also disrupted GDP’s trajectory.

The main macro drivers remain healthy. Private consumption growth has fared better than last year in the first half of the current financial year. While investment growth has moderated relative to last year, its share of GDP remains higher than the pre-pandemic decade. CRISIL today released its insight report, “Why growth is moving to trend after the pandemic swings.”

With pandemic disruptions normalising and GDP moving closer to its trend growth, the impact of these technical factors is returning to normal.

In the post-pandemic period, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India hiked the policy repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4 per cent in May 2022 to contain surging inflation. The system has been under tightening mode on the back of RBI keeping the policy repo rate high (now ruling at 6.5 per cent) and steps to regulate liquidity. The net result has been high interest rates in the system.

A slight change in approach has come about only in the last two months. RBI, in its October policy review, shifted its monetary policy stance from “withdrawal of accommodation” to “neutral.” Also, early this month (December 8, 2024), RBI decided to reduce the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points to 3.5 per cent in two stages (25 basis points each). It would release primary liquidity of about Rs 1.16 trillion to the banking system.

CRISIL said the movements of technical factors have been large and volatile due to factors such as an abnormal surge in government spending and swings in commodity prices. This contributed to GDP growth surging to 8.2 per cent last financial year (FY24). It also widened the wedge between GDP and gross value added (GVA) growth. The current financial year is seeing a normalisation of these technical factors with the impact of pandemic shocks receding. This is contributing to slower GDP growth, it added.