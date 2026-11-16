Telangana gig workers' law goes beyond Centre's social security framework

The rollout of Telangana's gig and platform workers' welfare law has highlighted differences between the Centre's social security framework and state-level efforts to regulate platform work, particularly on workers' rights, aggregator accountability and the financing of welfare benefits.

The Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Rules, 2026, launched on November 14, operationalise the state's legislation enacted in April.

Unlike the Centre's Code on Social Security, 2020, which provides a framework for extending social security benefits to gig and platform workers, Telangana's law seeks to regulate their working relationship with aggregators. It provides for a welfare fund financed through aggregator contributions and sets out obligations covering remuneration, contractual terms, occupational safety and grievance redressal.

The law also provides for the registration of gig and platform workers, a Welfare Board and a dedicated welfare fund, while seeking to establish protections against arbitrary termination, unilateral contractual changes and opaque payment practices. These provisions seek to extend the scope of regulation beyond social security benefits to the terms of engagement between platforms and workers. The development comes nearly a year after the Code on Social Security, 2020, came into force on November 21, 2025. While the Code provides for social security schemes covering life and disability insurance, healthcare, maternity benefits and old-age protection, the actual benefits available to workers will depend on the notification and implementation of specific schemes.

"State legislations are addressing significant aspects of the gig-worker framework, particularly concerning enforceable rights and accountability of digital platforms. Telangana's 2026 Act is particularly significant because it directly regulates the relationship between aggregators and workers. Its provisions include advance notification of contractual changes, transparency in remuneration and deductions, protection against arbitrary termination, occupational safety obligations and grievance redressal of gig workers within prescribed timelines," said Mayank Arora, partner at Chambers of Bharat Chugh. He said the central Code provided for social security but did not, by itself, establish specific entitlements such as pension payments or minimum remuneration. “Ideally, the framework for gig workers should have come from the Centre under the labour codes rather than through separate state-level policies. However, in the absence of a central social security scheme, states have started introducing their own frameworks,” said Puneet Gupta, partner at EY India.

The Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026, notified in May, prescribe eligibility thresholds of 90 days of engagement with one aggregator or 120 cumulative days across multiple aggregators in the preceding financial year. However, provisions on fair remuneration, algorithmic management, arbitrary account deactivation and grievance redressal require further clarity, Arora said. Another area of divergence is the financing of social security benefits and the potential overlap between central and state-level contributions. Section 114 of the central Code provides for aggregator contributions of 1-2 per cent of annual turnover, capped at 5 per cent of the amount paid or payable to gig and platform workers. The applicable rate and commencement date are yet to be notified.

"The biggest concern for the industry is the possibility of double contributions. The Centre's proposed scheme is also expected to require contributions from aggregators, while state-level schemes impose similar obligations," said Gupta, adding that companies could face duplicate payments once both frameworks become operational. Telangana's Act provides for adjustment of the state welfare fee against contributions payable under Section 114(4) of the central Code, with annual reconciliation of differences. Karnataka has a similar provision. However, effective adjustment would require compatible provisions under the central framework, Arora said. For platforms operating nationally, the challenge extends to worker registration and data management. Rishi Agrawal, co-founder and chief executive officer of TeamLease RegTech, said the Centre had developed the e-Shram portal and was working on an application programming interface-based system to enable platforms to manage enrolment, migration, billing and contributions.

Separate state-level identifiers that are not linked to e-Shram could create duplicate worker records, while differences in eligibility criteria, reporting timelines and contribution calculations could increase compliance requirements, he said. Agrawal called for linking state and central worker IDs, harmonising data formats and establishing a mechanism to offset contributions made to either government. The Centre constituted the National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers on October 30. While this was an institutional step, its role remained primarily recommendatory, Arora said, calling for nationwide minimum standards, with states retaining the flexibility to provide additional protections. Worker representatives have welcomed the Telangana law as a step towards enforceable rights.