Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Thaw in Indo-China ties: How bilateral trade faired in last decade

Thaw in Indo-China ties: How bilateral trade faired in last decade

China has been among India's top two trade partners for close to over a decade, although New Delhi's import dependency on Beijing has been high as compared to exports

India China trade export
Representational Image
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 11:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks on Wednesday, the first formal meeting in half a decade. The trade and investment relation between the two countries has continued to remain robust despite the ups and downs in the bilateral ties.   
China has been among India’s top two trade partners for close to over a decade, although New Delhi’s import dependency on Beijing has been high as compared to exports.
  Government data showed that imports from China peaked at $101.7 billion during the financial year 2023-24 (FY25), as compared to $60.4 billion a decade ago. The share of imports from China fell to 15 per cent in FY24 from 18 per cent in FY15.   
On the other hand, exports grew at a slower pace to reach only $16.67 billion in FY24 from nearly $12 billion in FY15. Share of exports to China remained stagnant at 3.8 per cent over the past decade.   
As a result, trade balance continued to remain in China’s favour and peaked at $85 billion in FY24.   
Data also showed that foreign investment from China hasn’t been robust.   

More From This Section

MPC members comfortable on inflation; external ones cite slack demand

DGFT notifies policy conditions for exports of sesame seeds to US

Premium

Satellite spectrum wars: No auction, foreign companies likely to benefit

Major port cargo rises 6% in September at 65 million metric tonnes

Growth needs to be supported by cheaper credit: MPC external member Nagesh

During the first six months of the calendar year 2024, the FDI equity inflow from China stood at $3.09 million, with a share of mere 0.01 per cent of the total inflows. Cumulative FDI equity inflows between April 2000 and June 2024 stood at $2.5 billion, with a share of 0.36 per cent. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tata Hitachi expresses concerns over Chinese imports, seeks govt support

Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on five Chinese products for 5 years

Better trade ties expected as India, China achieve LAC breakthrough

India-China LAC agreement explained: Does it resolve dispute and what next?

Premium

India and China should join hands to grow together: Justin Yifu Lin

Topics :India china tradeIndia China relationsIndia importsIndia trade

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story