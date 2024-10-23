DGFT notifies policy conditions for exports of sesame seeds to US

The government on Wednesday notified the policy conditions for exports of sesame seeds to the US.

The new rule will come into effect from November 16 this year.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification said that the India Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council has been designated as the authority to issue the export certification.

"Policy conditions for the export of sesame seeds to the US have been notified," it said.

In a separate notice, the DGFT notified the procedure for filing of annual Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) return.

The scheme for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) provides for refund of taxes, duties and levies that are incurred by exporters in the process of manufacturing and distribution of goods and are not being reimbursed under any other mechanism at the Centre, state, or local level.

It said that non-reporting of the ARR (annual RoDTEP return) will lead to denial of benefits under the scheme.

The ARR will be filed on DGFT portal by March 31 next year.