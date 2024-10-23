Growth needs to be supported by cheaper credit: MPC external member Nagesh

Nagesh Kumar, one of the three newly appointed external members of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC), has suggested that interest rates should be reduced to make loans cheaper and support sluggish economic growth.

Kumar was the only member to vote for a rate cut (of 25 basis points) during the MPC’s monetary policy review meeting earlier this month. All other members voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

“I voted for a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate and the adoption of a neutral stance, as I felt that inflationary expectations have been successfully anchored, while economic growth needs to be supported through cheaper credit,” Kumar told Business Standard.

He noted that monetary policy has succeeded in managing inflation and anchoring inflationary expectations, with the consumer price index (CPI) headline inflation remaining around 4.5 per cent and slightly lower at 3.6 per cent in July-August 2024.

Kumar also commented that inflation excluding vegetables was even lower at 3.2 per cent during July-August. He pointed out that food inflation, particularly in cereals and vegetables, has been challenging but driven by cyclical supply-side issues, rather than demand, which is typically addressed by monetary policy.

He further cited a 10-basis-point decline in household inflationary expectations. “A lower proportion of households expect prices and inflation to increase over the next three or twelve months,” he said.

Kumar expressed concern about the Indian economy’s growth rate, which has slowed from 8.2 per cent in 2023-24 to 6.7 per cent in Q1 of 2024-25, noting a lower growth forecast for the current financial year compared to the previous one.

“The projection for 2024-25 is around 7.2 per cent (RBI projection), which is still among the highest in the world but lower than the 2023-24 growth rate,” he said. The Survey of Professional Forecasters has revised this down by 10 basis points to 6.9 per cent.

Making a strong case for reducing interest rates, Kumar highlighted that core sectors such as cement, iron and steel, and chemicals have shown negative growth over the past two quarters, despite significant infrastructure investment by the government.

“Various surveys suggest that demand conditions in manufacturing and the job landscape have moderated across major sectors. Overall business sentiment has also moderated in Q2 of 2024-25. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing eased somewhat in September, though it remained in the expansionary zone,” he said.

Kumar cited India’s merchandise exports, which shrank by 9.3 per cent in August due to subdued global demand, and noted that April-August growth in merchandise exports was “just a marginal 1.1 per cent.”

He said the Indian industry appears to be suffering from demand deficits in both domestic and external markets.

Kumar suggested that these demand deficits explain why private investment has not gained momentum, despite healthy corporate balance sheets and the reforms and incentives provided by the government.

He emphasised the need for private investment to increase for the success of the Make-in-India programme and to participate in the ongoing supply chain restructuring under the China+1 strategy. “The success of Make in India is critical for job creation,” he added.

Kumar also noted that several industrialised and emerging economies have started cutting interest rates to revive economic growth.

“In the US, the Federal Reserve has cut the policy rate by 50 basis points. The European Union, Switzerland, Mexico, China, and South Africa have also begun to normalise monetary policy by cutting rates,” he said.

On whether India has captured the opportunity presented by China+1, Kumar said India’s success in attracting Apple and its vendors like Foxconn to assemble iPhones in India is part of the China+1 restructuring of global supply chains.

“This trend of restructuring supply chains by global companies could be an opportunity for India to attract investments and build our productive capacities, provided we improve the investment climate, logistics efficiency, macroeconomic stability, cost of capital, and overall ease of doing business compared to peer countries,” he added.