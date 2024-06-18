Earlier this month, the National Statistical Office (NSO) released the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) report after an 11-year gap. The report claims that the value of Gini coefficient for consumption expenditure decreased from 0.283 in 2011-12 to 0.266 in 2022-23 for rural areas, and from 0.363 to 0.314 for urban areas during the same period.

Developed by Italian statistician Corrado Gini, the Gini coefficient has been a standard measure of income inequality for over a century. The coefficient measures inequality on a scale of 0 to 1, with higher values indicating higher inequality. This can sometimes be shown as a percentage from 0 to 100 per cent as the Gini Index.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



The HCES report also showed that the top 10 per cent of rural and urban households account for 22.7 per cent and 25.7 per cent of overall consumption expenditure in the country, down from 24.6 per cent and 29.7 per cent respectively in 2011-12. Similarly, the share of the bottom 50 per cent in overall consumption in 2022- 23 stood at 31.8 per cent and 28.6 per cent in rural and urban areas. This has increased compared to 2011-12 from 30.9 per cent and 25.9 per cent for rural and urban areas respectively.

These changes suggest a decline in income inequality. However, this contradicts independent studies claiming that inequality in India has increased over the past few decades, and the economy has experienced a K-shaped post-pandemic recovery. In the absence of an official income survey, the household consumption survey is considered the most reliable indicator of income inequality in the country.







ALSO READ: India will be $34.7 trn economy by 2047; per capita to be $21k: PHDCCI Earlier this year, a State Bank of India (SBI) report based on income tax return (ITR) data also claimed that income inequality declined between FY14 and FY22, attributed to an increased tax base and more taxpayers moving to higher income brackets. This shift, termed the 'Great Migration,' saw 36.3 per cent of taxpayers move to higher income brackets between FY14 and FY21, generating an additional 21.3 per cent income. Additionally, the top 2.5 per cent of taxpayers' income share decreased from 2.81 per cent to 2.28 per cent.



However, a March paper by the World Inequality Lab indicated an increase in income inequality. Co-authored by economists Nitin Kumar Bharti, Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, and Anmol Somanchi, the paper showed that by 2022-23, the top 1 per cent of the working population held 22.6 per cent of the income and 40.1 per cent of the wealth, while the bottom 50 per cent held only 15 per cent of the national income. The top 1 per cent earned an average of Rs 5.3 million, 23 times the average Indian's income of Rs 0.23 million. Average incomes for the bottom 50 per cent and the middle 40 per cent were Rs 71,000 (0.3 times the national average) and Rs 1,65,000 (0.7 times the national average), respectively.



The paper advocated a "super tax" of 2 per cent on the net wealth of the 167 wealthiest families in 2022-23, which could yield 0.5 per cent of national income in revenues and create fiscal space for essential investments. It also recommended restructuring the tax code to address both income and wealth disparities and investing in public health, education, and nutrition to enable broader benefits from globalisation.

“A restructuring of the tax code to account for both income and wealth, and broad-based public investments in health, education and nutrition are needed to enable the average Indian, and not just the elites, to meaningfully benefit from the ongoing wave of globalisation,” the paper added.



Additional data from the World Inequality Lab, shared with Business Standard, showed that over 85 per cent of India's billionaire wealth belongs to upper-caste communities, with Scheduled Castes (SC) holding only 2.6 per cent, Other Backward Classes (OBC) 9 per cent, and no billionaires among Scheduled Tribes (ST). The wealth of OBC billionaires has declined, while upper-caste billionaires have become richer. Somanchi noted that recent additions to the billionaire list were mostly from upper castes.

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran argued in Mint that the World Inequality Report overlooked the emerging middle class by focusing on the top 1 per cent. He asserted that reducing poverty, not inequality, is the true test of inclusive growth.



“A decline in inequality of consumption in India in the decade before the economic reforms of 1991 can be attributed to regulatory distortions and state interference that suppressed incentives for individual effort and innovation, leading to low levels of inequality but with high poverty incidence,” said Nageswaran.

Pronab Sen, chairperson of the Standing Committee on Statistics, stated that the current HCES report showing a decline in consumption/income inequality is an outlier, as increasing income inequality in India has been a well-documented trend over the past three decades. He highlighted issues with data collection, especially among affluent households, which could skew the Gini coefficient results.



ALSO READ: Consumption inequality up in rural areas of 11 states in past decade: HCES “Affluent households typically do not report their spending well and now with the survey spanning over three visits, the chances of data being faulty have increased. It (Gini coefficient) is overly sensitive to certain income quartiles. It doesn't explicitly capture changes in the affluent quartiles. That has been a problem with data collection techniques in the NSO surveys for a long time, especially in urban areas. So, to conclude with this set of data that spending inequality has come down in the past decade is not correct. This seems to be more of a case of faulty data collection,” he added.



Surajit Mazumdar, a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, echoed similar concerns. He pointed out that data from the periodic labour force survey indicated declining real earnings from all forms of employment and an increased employment share in agriculture between 2017-18 and 2022-23, making the reported increase in consumption expenditure across all classes questionable.

“Since 2011-12, the growth of production of manufactured consumer goods, especially consumer durables, has been very tepid because of demand constraints. According to National Accounts data, the real per capita consumption expenditure increased by 67.5 per cent between 2011-12 and 2022-23, which is significantly higher than the increase in both rural (40.0) and urban (33.5) consumption expenditure emerging from the Consumption Survey results. This suggests that under coverage of the highest expenditure brackets has had a more pronounced effect on the 2022-23 survey than in the past,” he added.



The Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) data also reflects growing income inequality. In 1991-92, worker emoluments constituted about 38 per cent of net value added (NVA), with 24.7 per cent as wages and 20.4 per cent as profits for factory owners and shareholders. By 2021-22, worker emoluments had decreased to 32 per cent of NVA, with wages dropping to 15.1 per cent, while profits surged to 54.3 per cent.

Santosh Mehrotra, a visiting professor at the University of Bath, UK, highlighted that nearly 190 million workers in India earned up to Rs 100 per day in 2021-22, categorising them as absolutely poor, compared to 106.1 million workers in 2011-12.