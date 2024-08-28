Union Cabinet approves 12 industrial smart cities worth Rs 28,602 cr

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 12 industrial cities in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Telangana worth Rs 28,602 crore.

These projects are expected to attract investment to the tune of around Rs 1.52 trillion with the potential of generating 10 lakh jobs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This is part of the government’s initiative to attract foreign investment, boost domestic manufacturing and spur employment generation.

The development of robust infrastructure aims to drive ‘balanced’ regional development.

These projects will span across 10 states and six major industrial corridors. These industrial parks will function more like industrial cities, where residential and commercial setups will co-exist.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said these areas will be similar to a ‘necklace of industrial cities’ on the backbone of the Golden Quadrilateral.

“This move is set to transform the industrial landscape of the country creating a robust network of industrial nodes and cities that will significantly boost economic growth and global competitiveness,” an official statement said.

In her Budget speech last month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had spoken about the plan to sanction 12 industrial parks under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP).

“Our government will facilitate the development of investment-ready ‘plug and play’ industrial parks with complete infrastructure in or near 100 cities, in partnership with states and private sector, by utilising town planning schemes better,” Sitharaman said.

These industrial cities will be located in Khurpia in Uttarakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in, Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in UP, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in Andhra Pradesh and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.

They will be similar to the Integrated Industrial Township in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Special Investment Region in Gujarat’s Dholera.

These hubs will see development of industries like technical textiles, fabrication, electric vehicles, aero logistics, food processing and tourism-based, among others, the person cited above said, adding that these cities are expected to be built over three years.

These industrial nodes will act as catalysts for achieving $2 trillion in exports by 2030. The new industrial cities will be developed as greenfield smart cities of global standards, built ‘ahead of demand’ on the 'plug-n-play' and 'walk-to-work' concepts.

This approach ensures that the cities are equipped with advanced infrastructure that supports sustainable and efficient industrial operations, the statement said.

The government has taken steps to ensure most of the major clearances are granted so that the project is not stuck in limbo.

Aligned with the Prime Minister’s GatiShakti National Master Plan, the projects will feature multi-modal connectivity infrastructure, ensuring seamless movement of people, goods, and services.

By positioning India as a strong player in the Global Value Chains, the NICDP will provide developed land parcels ready for immediate allotment, making it easier for domestic and international investors to set up manufacturing units in India.

The projects under the NICDP are designed with a focus on sustainability, incorporating ICT-enabled utilities and green technologies to minimise environmental impact, the statement said.