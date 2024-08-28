Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt clears 12 industrial cities to spur manufacturing; Rs 28,602 cr outlay

Spanning across 10 states and strategically planned along six major corridors, these projects represent a significant leap forward in India's quest to enhance its manufacturing capabilities


Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 3:48 PM IST
The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved 12 new industrial cities in 10 states states to boost domestic manufacturing with an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore.

Spanning across 10 states and strategically planned along six major corridors, these projects represent a significant leap forward in India's quest to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and economic growth.

These industrial areas will be located in Khurpia in Uttrakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in UP, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in AP, and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.

 

The Union Cabinet has approved 12 new project proposals under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) with an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Cabinet meeting.

The move will transform the industrial landscape of the country, creating a robust network of industrial nodes and cities that will significantly boost economic growth and global competitiveness.

They will be developed as greenfield smart cities of global standards.

The approach ensures that the cities are equipped with advanced infrastructure that supports sustainable and efficient industrial operations.

NICDP is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, with an estimated 1 million direct jobs and up to 3 million indirect jobs being created through planned industrialisation.

These projects will create an investment potential of about Rs 1.52 trillion.


First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

