Upstream oil PSUs may see greater focus on exploration in evaluations

The government evaluates public sector undertakings (PSUs) annually through a formal performance assessment system known as the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) framework, setting performance targets for the coming financial year.
For upstream oil PSUs, including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL), the performance evaluation is heavily tilted towards crude oil and natural gas production, which accounts for around 50 per cent of the overall score. Exploration activities, however, account for only around 5 per cent of the overall score, highlighting the limited emphasis placed on discovering new hydrocarbon reserves.
The oil ministry is working on a Cabinet note to obtain the required approvals for increasing the weightage of exploration in the end-of-year assessment. Queries sent to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) remained unanswered at the time of publication.