Upstream oil PSUs may see greater focus on exploration in evaluations

As the government looks to accelerate domestic oil and gas exploration, prompted by the West Asia crisis, the oil ministry is planning to significantly increase the weightage assigned to exploration activities in the performance evaluation of upstream companies, a senior official told Business Standard. The proposed move is expected to incentivise exploration and production (E&P) firms to step up drilling and exploration efforts in pursuit of commercially viable discoveries.

“Currently, the production of an E&P company is given higher weightage than exploration in the evaluation. Therefore, they try to produce more from the existing fields. If we want more exploration, its weightage needs to be as much as production,” the official said.