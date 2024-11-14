US crude production to rise, expected to calm global markets: Puri

The United States is expected to increase domestic production of crude oil under the upcoming presidency of Donald Trump, expanding the flow of supplies to the global market and calming prices as a result, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Speaking at the CII Public Sector Enterprises Summit 2024, the minister said more crude oil entering the global market will push other producers, who have so far cut back on output, to raise production again, hinting at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) nations.

“Today, more production is coming into the global market from the Western Hemisphere, from Brazil, Guyana, Canada, and the United States. When I went to the Gastech in Houston (in September), I asked around. I was told former President George W Bush has suggested that irrespective of the results of the US election, production would go up. Today, if you were to say the US produces 13 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, and they would add another, it would be a safe statement. In other words, more oil is coming into the market,” Puri said.

Data from the US Energy Information Administration shows the country produced above 13 million bpd of crude for seven months from February to August. Global benchmark Brent crude prices have remained below $80 per barrel since the end of August, barring a single-day spike on October 7 due to increasing hostilities between Israel and Iran.

The US was the fifth-largest source of crude for India in the first five months of FY25, a position it has maintained since FY23 despite the major discounts received on Russian oil in the past two years. In June and July this year, imports from the US rose by 33 per cent and 39.8 per cent, respectively, on a year-on-year basis. However, they shrank by 80 per cent in August, the last month for which segmented data is available from the Commerce Department.

According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, US crude exports to Asia during the January-October period of 2024 fell by about 88,000 bpd or 5.7 per cent year-on-year, as imports by China plummeted to 155,000 bpd, down from 305,000 bpd in 2023. In the next 12 months, this should further help India and other buyers negotiate more favourable prices, officials have pointed out.

Asian buyers of US oil are set to witness significantly more opportunities to import attractively priced crude, analysts say. “With growth in US crude production and exports, the US will continue to compete with Opec exporters in Asia, while targeting European refiners and developing new markets in Africa and Latin America,” Benjamin Tang, head of liquid bulk at S&P Global Commodities at Sea, said.

Pending legislation

Puri said the government hopes to pass the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024 in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, set to begin on November 25. The bill was introduced in Parliament in August.

The bill will replace existing laws dating from 1948, which were last amended in 1969, and introduces the concept of a 'petroleum lease', legally separate from a mining lease. Since petroleum extraction will not be considered a mining activity, the new bill will necessitate the creation of a separate category for appraising oil and gas projects for environmental clearances.

The new bill also aims to promote ease of doing business in the exploration sector, particularly by expanding the scope to include a larger set of hydrocarbons. Notably, the bill introduces the term 'mineral oils' in place of 'oils', bringing a wide range of mineral oils, including shale oil, gas hydrates, and coal bed methane, under its ambit.

On Thursday, Puri said that 38 per cent of bids received by the government in the last Open Acreage Licensing Programme (OALP) IX bidding round for oil and gas assets are in the 1 million sq km no-go area of India’s sedimentary basin, which has been newly opened up.