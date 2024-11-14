WPI inflation hits 4-month high of 2.36% in October on food price spike

India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation increased in October to a four-month high of 2.36 per cent from 1.84 per cent in September, primarily driven by a spike in the prices of food items, particularly vegetables.

The latest WPI data comes days after Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed retail inflation hit a 14-month high of 6.2 per cent, also spurred by a rise in food prices.

Inflation in wholesale food prices increased to 13.54 per cent during the month compared to 11.53 per cent in September, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday showed. As per the data, prices of other major sub-indices like manufactured products also witnessed a slight acceleration, while prices of fuel and power contracted further during the month.

The spike in food articles was led by sharp increases in the prices of potato (78.73 per cent), vegetables (63.04 per cent), wheat (8.04 per cent), and fruits (13.55 per cent). Although the prices of onion decelerated during the month, they remained in double digits (39.25 per cent).

Meanwhile, the prices of other food items like cereals (7.91 per cent), paddy (7.47 per cent), pulses (9.74 per cent), and milk (3 per cent) showed slight deceleration during the month.

Manufactured products, which have a weight of 64.2 per cent in the index, also saw an increase in inflation to 1.5 per cent in October from 1 per cent in the preceding month. This was driven by a rise in the prices of manufactured food products (7.77 per cent), vegetable oils (20.16 per cent), and beverages (2.13 per cent).

Prices of other manufactured products like tobacco (1.15 per cent), textiles (0.89 per cent), apparel (1.25 per cent), and pharmaceuticals (0.42 per cent) decelerated during the month.

Factory gate prices of fuel and power (-5.79 per cent) contracted further in October, with the prices of high-speed diesel (-6.23 per cent) and petrol (-7.35 per cent) remaining in contraction. Meanwhile, the prices of cooking gas (2.57 per cent) also decelerated sharply.

Paras Jasrai, senior economic analyst, India Ratings, said that a high and persistent increase in food inflation pushed wholesale inflation to a four-month high in October 2024, with vegetable inflation climbing to a 15-month high, thereby driving food inflation to a 28-month high.