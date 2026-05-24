VB-G RAM G draft rules: Normative funding to be also based on FC's formula

“For the purposes of ensuring transparency, monitoring and informed assessment at the central level, all expenditure under the scheme, including expenditure in excess of the approved normative allocation, shall be captured through the designated Management Information System (MIS). Also, the designated MIS shall enable component-wise and source-wise reporting of expenditure, so as to distinctly identify the portion financed from central assistance and the portion financed by the state government on account of expenditure beyond the normative allocation,” the rules stated.