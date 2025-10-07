World Bank cuts South Asia outlook to 5.8% on Trump tariffs to India

- Nepal: Recent unrest and heightened political and economic uncertainty is expected to cause growth to decline to 2.1 per cent this year
- Bangladesh: A stronger pickup in growth is expected in the 2026–27 fiscal year, with the economy projected to expand 6.3 per cent as investment rises amid easing political uncertainty
- Maldives: The government has substantial upcoming debt repayment obligations, which it may struggle to meet given low foreign exchange reserves
- Sri Lanka: Growth in tourism and remittances has been stronger than expected, helping boost economic output in 2026
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app