India-Qatar bilateral trade can be doubled by 2030, says Piyush Goyal

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, is on an official visit to Doha, Qatar to co-chair the meeting of the India-Qatar Joint Commission on Economic and Commercial Cooperation along with H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar.

The first day of his visit began with a floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Embassy of India in Doha, followed by the planting of a sapling under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative, symbolising India's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, as per the release.

According to the release, the bilateral meeting of Commerce and Industry ministers of both sides was also held, where both Ministers reviewed the overall trade and economic relationship, addressed existing trade barriers, and explored new areas for cooperation in sectors such as finance, agriculture, healthcare, etc. The two Ministers then jointly addressed the India-Qatar Joint Business Council (JBC) meeting, attended by senior representatives from FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM, and the Qatar Chamber, as well as members of the business community from both countries. The Commerce and Industry Minister of India highlighted that, despite global economic headwinds and supply chain disruptions, India continues to demonstrate strong macroeconomic stability, creating a thriving start-up ecosystem. This, in turn, creates a highly enabling environment for global businesses. The Minister urged Indian and Qatari businesses to explore greater opportunities.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry co-chaired the Qatar-India Joint Commission on Economic and Commercial Cooperation with H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties, addressing existing trade barriers and non-tariff challenges, and identifying new opportunities to boost economic cooperation across key sectors. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to pursuing an ambitious India-Qatar Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. While appreciating Qatar's energy exports, including the long-term LNG supply agreement of 7.5 million tonnes per year from 2028, Shri Goyal stressed the need to boost India's exports to Qatar.

Despite bilateral trade standing at around USD 14 billion, both leaders recognised the significant untapped potential of doubling bilateral trade by 2030. He identified promising sectors such as electronics, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, processed food, textiles, gems and jewellery, IT, and emerging high-tech industries and solar energy. He also underscored the importance of greater business interactions and the success of the first face-to-face Joint Business Council meeting in fostering deeper economic ties. On the sidelines of the Joint Commission, the Hon'ble Minister held a series of high-level business meetings with senior Qatari dignitaries and corporate leaders. These interactions provided an opportunity to discuss avenues for greater investment flows, technology partnerships, and joint ventures between Indian and Qatari enterprises.

Minister also participated in the launch of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at Lulu Mall, The Pearl Island, marking a key milestone in India's digital cooperation with Qatar and enabling seamless digital transactions for the Indian diaspora and local consumers. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, during his first visit to Qatar, addressed the vibrant Indian community, appreciating their role as a strong pillar of India-Qatar relations. He highlighted the deepening bilateral ties under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and His Highness the Amir of Qatar, including the recent decision to elevate the relationship to a strategic partnership and the goal of doubling trade by 2030.