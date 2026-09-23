Ayodhya Deepotsav to include ideas from youth; 2,100-drone show planned

Preparations have begun to make this year’s Deepotsav in Ayodhya, held every Diwali since the Yogi Adityanath government came to power, a memorable event.

To make Deepotsav 2026 more elaborate and innovative, the government plans to involve the public and young people in the preparations. Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh directed officials to invite suggestions from the public through the MyGov Uttar Pradesh portal so that new ideas could be incorporated into the event. He said young people should be actively involved in the preparations and encouraged to become carriers of the state’s cultural traditions.

Singh on Wednesday reviewed preparations for Deepotsav with Additional Chief Secretary for Tourism, Culture and Charitable Affairs Amrit Abhijat. The government plans to light around 3 million diyas, decorate Ayodhya’s roads and the banks of the Saryu with Ramayana-themed installations, and increase participation from India and abroad.

Singh said a 2,100-drone show would be among the main attractions this year. A proposal was also discussed to hold the drone show again during Jamghat, two days after Deepotsav, giving local residents and tourists another opportunity to watch it. The programme will also include 3D projection displays, laser shows, musical green fireworks and live performances. To boost international participation, the government plans to invite tourism and culture ministers from various countries or their representatives. Non-resident Indians will also be invited through Indian embassies and ambassadors in more than 30 countries. The tourism minister directed officials to install signboards at key locations in Ayodhya to make it easier for pilgrims and tourists to move around the city. He also asked for arrangements to broadcast bhajans from 4 am on the day of Deepotsav.