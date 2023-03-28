Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 to be announced soon on official website

The announcement of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon to be out. The Bihar board results are still awaited by more than 16 lakh students. Students will actually want to get the Bihar board Class 10 test results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 date and time have not yet been announced by the board. However, according to reports, the board may announce the outcome by March 31. Between February 14 and February 22, the BSEB Class 10 exams were given. On all exam days, the papers were given in two shifts.

On March 6, the Bihar board released the Class 10 BSEB answer key, and students had until March 10 to object to the answer key. After taking into consideration the complaints made regarding the BSEB 10th answer key, the Bihar board matric result for the year 2023 will be released.