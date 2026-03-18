Bihar Board 12th result 2026 date: Know when BSEB 12th result will be out?

The Bihar board's official website will have the Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 link activated. Students can use their roll number and roll code to view their 12th Bihar Board Result 2026. The dates of the BSEB Class 12 exams were February 2–13, 2026.

· In the end, the students should download the BSEB Class 12 result 2026 mark sheet for later reference.

· Minimum marks required

· Total Marks

· Percentage

· Qualifying status.

What to do next after the BSEB class 12th results?

Your school will issue the original marksheet, provisional passing certificate, and School Leaving Certificate (SLC) one to two months after the online announcement (about May 2026) of the Bihar Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026.

You can request scrutiny (re-checking) if you are unhappy with your marks. The application window, which costs about ₹120 per subject, typically opens 1-2 days after the results. In order to save their academic year, students who fail one or two subjects may apply for compartmental exams. Usually, the schedule for these is revealed soon after the primary results.