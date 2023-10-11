BPSC Teacher Recruitment result 2023 will be announced anytime soon. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) chairman Atul Prasad had before said that the BPSC teacher test result 2023 will be declared mid-October on the official site at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Alongside BPSC TRE result 2023, the commission will also publish BPSC TRE cut off 2023.

Applicants who sat for the BPSC teacher 2023 written test on August 24, 25, and 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. should enter their registration number and password at the BPSC TRE result link 2023 to download the results. The recruitment test is being conducted for a sum of 1,70,461 teacher openings in the state.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment result 2023: Steps to check For the convenience of the applicants, there is a steps given below to check the results:

Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Press the “Results” tab on the home page. Enter the link that says “BPSC TRE 2023 Results”. Fill up your roll number and date of birth and click on submit. Your BPSC TRE 2023 results will then display on your screen. Download the results for later. BPSC Teacher Recruitment result 2023: Eligibility According to the rules, general category applicants should get 40%, backward category at least 36.5% in the test to be announced qualified. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) applicants must have 34% and Women and Disabled (Divyang) with 32% marks to be eligible for the posts.