Candidates are required to download the prescribed application form from the DRDO website and fill in all details in capital letters. The completed form must be accompanied by supporting documents including Aadhaar card, college ID, bonafide certificate, and academic mark sheets.

Applicants must also obtain a referral or sponsorship letter from their respective institutions. The application, along with all documents, must be sent via post to:

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: When will Class 12 results be out? Latest updates The Director, DIPAS, DRDO, Lucknow Road, Timarpur, Delhi – 110054 The envelope should clearly mention: “Application for Paid Internship with Discipline”. Only applications submitted in the prescribed format will be considered.

DRDO internship 2026 eligibility

· Students pursuing final year of B.E./B. Tech or M.E./M.Tech in 2026–2027

· Should not have any academic backlogs