CBSE 12th Result 2026: When will Class 12 results be out? Latest updates

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date, Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board exam results by May 2026, though the exact date and time are yet to be confirmed. Once declared, students can check and download their marksheets from the official website — results.cbse.nic.in — using their roll number, date of birth, and other required credentials.

This year's CBSE Class 12 exams took place from February 17 to April 10, 2026, from 10:30 am, and all of the papers were completed in a single shift.

How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 online?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on the CBSE 12th result link

Step 3: Click on Class XII Result

Step 4: Log in with roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID

Step 5: The individual mark sheets will be displayed

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How to check and download CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 via Digilocker?

· Download the DigiLocker app or visit the website at digilocker.gov.in

· After signing in with Aadhaar or a registered mobile number, open the Education section

· Choose the Central Board of Secondary Education

· Select 'Class XII' Marksheet

· Fill in your roll number and other required details

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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to access the result via SMS?

· Type an SMS in this format: cbse12.

· Now send this formatted message to the number: 7738299899.

· CBSE 12th result 2026 will be sent as an SMS to the same mobile number.

How to check the CBSE class 12th Result 2026 via IVRS?

· For Delhi subscribers - 24300699

· For other subscribers in the country - 011–24300699.

Inside the CBSE Class 12 result 2026

CBSE will not hold any press conference to declare the Class 12 results. On the result day, the official CBSE websites like cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in may face high traffic. Therefore, apart from the official websites, the result link will be available on mobile apps such as Digilocker or via SMS as well.

The division and total pass rates are not printed on the marksheet by CBSE. It only displays the theoretical and practical grades by subject. By summing all five subject marks and dividing by the maximum marks, students manually determine their own percentage.

The publication of the toppers' list has been terminated by the board. The choice was made to prevent unhealthy competition.

Exams for students in West Asian nations were also cancelled by the board. All students, including those in West Asia, will be informed of the upcoming CBSE Class 12 results.