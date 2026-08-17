Free coaching likely to rewrite economics of exam-prep, say experts

“Access and opportunity aren't the same thing,” said Syed Sultan Ahmed, chairperson of the Association of International Schools of India (TAISI). Free coaching would need to be accompanied by multilingual content, diagnostic assessment, mentoring, doubt resolution and offline access, he said.

Shantanu Rooj, founder and chief executive officer of TeamLease EdTech, similarly said diagnostics, remedial support, regional-language delivery, mentoring and last-mile access would be needed for the programme to have a meaningful impact across students with different levels of preparedness.

The impact on private coaching is also unlikely to be uniform. Ahmed said a government offering of good teachers, quality content and mock tests at no cost would make it difficult for mid-tier providers to continue charging for similar standardised offerings. “If a student can get a good teacher, quality content and mock tests at no cost, it becomes very hard for a mid-tier coaching centre to keep charging for the same lecture, repackaged. That's where I expect enrolments to soften and pricing to come under real pressure first,” he said.