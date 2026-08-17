CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation 2026: Step-by-step guide to apply and more

The Class 10 re-evaluation and mark verification web link is currently operational. The CBSE official website offers it for both main and secondary board exams. Before asking for a re-evaluation, candidates should review their scanned answer books.

After the procedure, the marks could increase, decrease, or stay the same. When requesting a mark verification or re-evaluation, students must pay a fee. Until August 19, 2026, students who previously received their answer books may now request a re-evaluation and mark verification.

How to apply for CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation 2026?

· Candidates can log in to their account to get and review the scanned answer book.

· Compare the answers with the question paper and marking scheme. · Visit cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html. · Click on the apply link. · Fill in the answer book application ID, roll number, school number, centre number and captcha code. · Choose the exam and subject for verification or re-evaluation. · Choose the full question and mention the reason for the request. · Make the payment of the applicable fee and submit the request online.

ALSO READ: MP Board timetable 2027 out: Class 10th, 12th exams to be held in Feb-Mar · Check the status and result on the same candidate login account. CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation and Verification 2026 fees The re-evaluation charge is ₹100, and the CBSE Class 10 verification of marks fee is ₹300. Students may ask for verification or re-evaluation for a single answer book if they took the subject in both the Main and Second Board exams. Difference between Re-Evaluation and Verification of Marks? While verification of marks guarantees whether the scores you have earned are correctly assigned to you or not, re-evaluation is a thorough process that entails rechecking specific responses.