The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board compartment result 2026 for Classes 10 and 12. The compartment examinations were held on July 28, 2026 in 2 shifts.

Candidates who showed up for the supplementary exams can now check their revised scores at results.upmsp.edu.in. To know their scorecards, Class 10 and 12 students must fill in their roll number, choose their district, and enter the security code in the result download window.

The board has released the Intermediate (Class 12th) compartment examination result and High School (Class 10th) Compartment/Improvement results on its official portal.