The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the final phase of registration and web options entry for the AP EAMCET 2026 MPC stream counselling. Eligible candidates can complete the registration process on the official Common Admission Portal at cap.apcfss.in, until August 20, 2026.

Students should not wait until the last day to participate in the final phase. Participation in the AP EAMCET 2026 final phase seat allotment may be impacted if any of the 3 steps—registration, document verification, and web options are missing.

AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling Dates

· Final Phase Registration- August 17 to August 20, 2026

· Document Verification- August 17 to August 21, 2026 · Web Options Entry- August 17 to August 22, 2026 · Modification of Web Options- August 23, 2026 · Final Phase Seat Allotment- August 26, 2026 · Self-Reporting & College Reporting- August 27 to August 31, 2026. AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling: How to apply? · Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. · Press on the Counselling Registrations tab on the homepage. · Fill in all the required details carefully.

· Give the email ID and mobile number used during the application process. · Fill in the Admit Card ID and score obtained. ALSO READ: UP Board Class 10 and 12 compartment result | CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation 2026 · Enter other required details, including demand draft number, caste, religion and other relevant information. AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling Fees To take part in the counselling process, candidates must pay a processing fee. OC and BC candidates must pay ₹1,200, while SC and ST applicants must pay ₹600. On August 26, 2026, the results of the last phase seat allocation are expected to be revealed.

AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling: Required Documents · AP EAPCET 2026 Rank Card. · AP EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket. · Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or equivalent certificate). · Transfer Certificate (TC). · Memorandum of Marks (Intermediate or equivalent). · Educational certificates from Class 6 through Intermediate. · Under the EWS category, valid EWS certificate for 2026–27 through Meeseva/Gram Secretariat, for OC candidates seeking reservation. · Issued 7-year residence certificate, or its equivalent, for private candidates before the qualifying examination such as Intermediate.

· Integrated Community Certificate for BC, ST or SC candidates by the competent government authority; an OBC certificate will not be taken. · A white ration card bearing the candidate's and parents' names, or parental income certifications covering all sources of income and issued on or after January 1, 2023, are required for applicants seeking reimbursement for tuition fees. · If they have a current local status certificate, candidates who moved from Telangana to any area of Andhra Pradesh between June 2, 2016, and June 1, 2026, may be considered local candidates.