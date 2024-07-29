ICAI CA 2024: Foundation Results to be declared today at icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation June 2024 results today, July 29. Once declared, the applicants can view the ICAI CA Foundation results on the official website of the institute at icai.nic.in. The result is likely to be declared in the late evening, the institute mentioned. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp What officials have to say about the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024? Dhiraj Khandelwal, Central Council Member (CCM), Chairman CMI& B, Chairman, MSME & Startup committee of ICAI stated on X (also Twitter) that, “The results of CA Foundation Examination and Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test held in the month of June 2024 /July 2024 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 29th July 2024.”

“The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2024 is likely to be declared on Monday, (Late evening) the 29th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” the official notification further added.

ICAI CA 2024 Foundation exam 2024: Date and Time

The ICAI CA Foundation exam was conducted on June 20, 22, 24 and 26, 2024. Today, July 29, the result will be announced. Papers 1 and 2 of the ICAI CA Foundation course examination were conducted from 2 to 5 p.m., and papers 3 and 4 were conducted from 2 to 4 p.m.

Candidates were not given additional time to read the questions on papers 3 and 4, nor on any other paper in the post-qualification course examination. For papers 1 and 2, candidates were allowed 15 extra minutes (1:45 pm to 2 pm) to read the questions.

ICAI CA 2024 Foundation Result: Steps to check

Students can view the ICAI CA Foundation results by the given steps below:

• Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.

• Open the CA Foundation exam result link on the homepage.

• Fill in your roll number and registration number on spaces given for it.

• Submit the details.

• The result will be showcased on the next page.

• View your marks and download the scorecard.

• Take a printout for further use.

What is the ICAI CA Foundation exam?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) administers the ICAI exam, also known as the CA exam, to candidates aspiring to become Chartered Accountants. According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), the CA qualification is treated similar to a postgraduate degree.

The test is conducted at three various levels according to the CA courses. Candidates must pass all course levels in order to receive Chartered Accountant certification. There are three levels in the CA course. Given below are the CA courses in order of first to third:

• CA Foundation course examination (four papers)

• CA Intermediate examination (eight papers based on New Syllabus and eight paper based on Old Syllabus)

• CA Final examination (eight papers based on New Syllabus and 8 papers based on Old Syllabus).