TN HSC 2024: Class 12th supplementary result announced at dge.tn.gov.in

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the TN HSC supplementary results 2024 today, July 26. The TN Class 12 supplementary result 2024 can be downloaded from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in by students who took the exams. From June 24 to July 1, 2024, the supplementary exams for Class 12 in Tamil Nadu were held. The TN HSC supply exams for 2024 were given in a single shift, from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., at a number of locations throughout the state. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The results of the TN Class 12 reevaluation were declared on June 18, 2024, and the results of the main examination were released on May 6, 2024. To download the TN HSC supplementary result 2024, students can use their login credentials, such as their registration number and date of birth.

7,60,606 people applied for the Tamil Nadu HSC board exams this year. Of those, 4,08,440 were girls and 3,52,165 boys. The exam was passed by 7,19,196 students in total. The pass percentage as a whole is 94.56%.

TN HSC 2024: Passing marks

To pass the TN HSC exams in 2024, students must achieve a minimum of 35% in every subject. To save their year, students who were unable to achieve the minimum passing score were permitted to take the supplementary exams.

TN HSC Supply Result 2024: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the TN HSC supply result 2024.

• Go to the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

• On the home page, press on TN 12th Supplementary Result 2024 link available.

• Fill in the login details and press on submit.

• Your supply result will be showcased on the screen.

• View the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2024: What's next?

As the TN 12th Supplementary Result 2024 has been posted on the official website by the authorities, candidates who took the exam can now view their results to see if they passed or not.

The board will provide a revised marksheet with the revised scores to all candidates who have passed the exam, while unsuccessful candidates will have to reappear for admission to the same class and begin studying again in order to pass the final exams in the following academic session.