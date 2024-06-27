Home / Education / News / ICSI CSEET 2024: Admit card 2024 for July 6 exam released on icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET 2024: Admit card 2024 for July 6 exam released on icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released admit cards for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2024) for July 6. Candidates can download their admit cards from icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET 2024
ICSI CSEET 2024. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 4:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
On June 26, the admit cards for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) exam scheduled for July 2024 were released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The admit cards for the exam for the July session can now be downloaded from the official website at icsi.edu. 
The candidates can also download their admit card and guidelines given on the official website. To access the admit card, candidates will need to use the required login information, such as their registration number and date of birth. On July 6, the ICSI CSEET 2024 exam will be held.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ICSI CSEET 2024: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website at icsi.edu
Step 2: Press the link to download the admit card
Step 3: Fill in the needed login credentials
Step 4: The admit card will be showcased on your screen
Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for later use.

ICSI CSEET 2024: Exam pattern 

ICSI CSEET 2024 question paper will have four segments comprising 35 questions each. The exam must be completed by candidates in 120 minutes. The exam will be conducted online.
Business communication, economic and business environment, legal aptitude, logical reasoning, and current affairs and quantitative aptitude are the four distinct types of exams on the ICSI CSEET 2024 exam. To be eligible for the CSEET exam, candidates must score a minimum of 40% on each paper and a total of 50% on all papers.

What is ICSI CSEET?

The qualifying entrance exam for registration in the CS Executive program is the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Students applying to the Company Secretaryship Course take the CSEET exam, which is administered by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). 
Candidates for the CSEET must have completed their 12th grade in any subject. Every student must pass the CSEET exam to enrol in the Company Secretary class.

Also Read

ICSI CSEET 2024: Results declared on official website at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET 2024: Results to be out today at 2 pm for CS entrance exam

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 admit card expected to be out today; more details

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 released, here is how to check and download

ICAI CA 2024: Admit cards for inter and final exam to be available soon

CBI makes first arrests in NEET paper leak case; 2 accused taken in custody

JEECUP 2024: UP Polytechnic results to be out soon at official website

KEAM 2024: View results of Engineering and pharmacy at cee.kerala.gov.in

CET Haryana 2024: HSSC declares revised CET results for Group-C posts

SAMS Odisha 2024: Round 1 seat allotment result out at samsodisha.gov.in

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :CA company secretaryInstitute of Company Secretaries of IndiaAdmit Cardeducation

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story