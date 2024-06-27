ICSI CSEET 2024: Admit card 2024 for July 6 exam released on icsi.edu

On June 26, the admit cards for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) exam scheduled for July 2024 were released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The admit cards for the exam for the July session can now be downloaded from the official website at icsi.edu. The candidates can also download their admit card and guidelines given on the official website. To access the admit card, candidates will need to use the required login information, such as their registration number and date of birth. On July 6, the ICSI CSEET 2024 exam will be held. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ICSI CSEET 2024: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at icsi.edu

Step 2: Press the link to download the admit card

Step 3: Fill in the needed login credentials

Step 4: The admit card will be showcased on your screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for later use.

ICSI CSEET 2024: Exam pattern

ICSI CSEET 2024 question paper will have four segments comprising 35 questions each. The exam must be completed by candidates in 120 minutes. The exam will be conducted online.

Business communication, economic and business environment, legal aptitude, logical reasoning, and current affairs and quantitative aptitude are the four distinct types of exams on the ICSI CSEET 2024 exam. To be eligible for the CSEET exam, candidates must score a minimum of 40% on each paper and a total of 50% on all papers.

What is ICSI CSEET?

The qualifying entrance exam for registration in the CS Executive program is the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Students applying to the Company Secretaryship Course take the CSEET exam, which is administered by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Candidates for the CSEET must have completed their 12th grade in any subject. Every student must pass the CSEET exam to enrol in the Company Secretary class.