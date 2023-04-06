IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 Postponed. Check complete details here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the April 7 exam for subjects, according to the latest reports. The official announcement states that the exam has been rescheduled for April 21, 2023. But students must remember that the session and timings for the upcoming exams will remain the same.

Candidates must download the hall ticket on the authority website for example ignou.ac.in. IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 will be held in two shifts, according to the schedule. The morning shift runs from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The evening shift, on the other hand, will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Candidates must check out the admit card downloading beforehand.

"The term-end examination in online mode for the courses of online programmes of the University scheduled on April 7, 2023 stands postponed to April 21, 2023, both the session and the time will not change", says the official notification.