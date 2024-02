The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Mains Result 2024 Paper 2. The testing agency has not confirmed the date of the JEE Mains Paper 2 Result as of now. However, NTA is expected to release the results of the Joint Entrance Examination BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) Session 1 in the next two days.

Candidates who appeared for this examination can check their results on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

ALSO READ: Students to get option of appearing in 10th, 12th exams twice from 2025-26 The examination of JEE Main Paper 2 will take place on February 24, 2024, it will be held in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. A total of 74,002 candidates registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examination of session 1 and 55,493 or 75 per cent of candidates appeared for the examination.