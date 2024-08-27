JNU Students Union ends 17-day hunger strike, university agrees to demands

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) concluded their 17-day hunger strike, which began on August 11, after the university administration conceded to several of their major demands.

JNU agrees to reinstate entrance exam The JNUSU’s Charter of Demands included reinstating the JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE), which the union has been advocating for. In response, the administration has verbally assured that admissions for the next academic session will be conducted through JNUEE, although no official confirmation has been provided. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The administration has also agreed to increase Merit-cum-Means (MCM) scholarships and extend them to students of the School of Education and Management Studies once additional funds are secured.

Other commitments from the administration include presenting the Nafey Committee report, which suggests reducing the weightage of viva marks in admissions, at the upcoming Academic Council meeting. Additionally, the university has agreed to open the Parthasarathy Rocks Gate from 6 am to 10 pm daily, although the union is advocating for a 24x7 opening.

The administration also promised to hold regular Student Faculty Committee (SFC) elections and to drop investigations against students involved in prior protests. The PhD fellowship continuation form submission deadline has been extended from monthly to every three months.

Health of protestors deteriorates

The hunger strike, which initially involved 16 students, saw a reduction to just two participants — JNUSU President Dhananjay and Councillor Nitish Kumar — following deteriorating health concerns among the protesters. The JNUSU decided to end the strike due to the participants’ deteriorating health. Dhananjay reportedly lost over five kilograms, developed jaundice, and experienced a urinary tract infection, while Nitish Kumar lost around seven kilograms and suffered from severe joint and muscle pain.

The union acknowledged the worsening health of the hunger strikers in a statement: “Due to the deteriorating health of the hunger strikers, JNUSU has decided to call off the hunger strike. However, our struggle is far from over. The mode of protest has changed, but the fight for our demands continues with renewed determination.”

JNUSU General Secretary Priyanshi Arya, affiliated with the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA), distanced herself from the protest, accusing the Left-affiliated members of the union of bypassing her consent regarding mobilisation.

Despite these concessions, the JNUSU remains critical of the administration’s stance on various issues and maintains that the fight for their demands is ongoing, albeit in a different form.

[With agency inputs]