Karnataka schools, colleges to remain shut tomorrow to honour Former CM nc

Karnataka government announced a public holiday in schools, colleges and aided educational institutes on December 11, honouring the late former Chief Minister SM Krishna. The state government will also observe the mourning period from December 10 and 12, 2024.

The national flag will fly at half-mast across the government offices during the mourning period, between December 10 to 12. No government or public entertainment events will take place during this period, the notification said.

SM Krishna passed away on Tuesday

SM Krishna, the former chief minister of Karnataka, who was also India’s External Affairs Minister from 2009 to 2012, took his last breath on December 10 at 2.45 pm at the age of 92. The credit for making Bengaluru 'India's Silicon Valley' goes to him. His cremation will take place on Wednesday in his hometown, Mandya, with complete state honours.

SM Krishna is Padma Vibhushan awardee

SM Krishna has also received Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in 2023. He was born on May 1, 1932, in Somahahalli, Mandya district and also served as the Governor of Maharashtra and Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.