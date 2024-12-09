UGC NET December 2024: Registration window closes tomorrow, check details

The registration process for the UGC NET December 2024 will end tomorrow, on December 10. According to the last date issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the last date to submit the examination fee is December 11, 2024. The payment can be made through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI.

After making the payment, the candidates will have options to rectify their application form from December 12 to December 13.

This exam aims to know the eligibility of Indian nationals for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD’ and (iii) ‘admission to PhD only’ in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC NET December 2024 exam will take place from January 1 to 19, 2025 at different exam centres. Interested candidates can download their admit cards one week before the examination. Candidates are advised to submit their application to appear in the examination.

UGC NET 2024: Examination Pattern

NTA will conduct the UGC NET exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test consists of two papers; both have objective-type, multiple-choice questions. This exam determines the eligibility of candidates for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

Marking Scheme

Each question in the UGC NET examination carries 2 marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. Unanswered questions or those marked for review will not earn any marks. If a question is deemed incorrect or ambiguous, all the candidates who attempted for the marks will get full marks for that question.

The exam covers 83 subjects including Hindi, English, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.

How to apply for UGC NET December 2024?

Here are the simple steps to apply for UGC NET December 2024:

Firstly visit the official website, https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.

Provide essential details like e-mail address and Mobile Number for registration.

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and enter submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

UGC NET December 2024: Application Fee

Here is the application fee for UGC NET December 2024: