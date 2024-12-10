CBSE CTET admit card 2024: Check where and how to download Dec hall tickets

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 admit card is anticipated to be released by CBSE in the next few days. On the official website at ctet.nic.in, applicants for the CTET can view and download their hall tickets. On December 12, 2024, the final CTET Admit Card will be accessible for download. In order to be admitted to the examination room, candidates must show their admit card.

The exam is scheduled to be held on December 14, 2024.

As per the CBSE declaration, "The Admit Card will be issued two days before the examination date. Candidates should download the Admit Card from the official website https://ctet.nic.in."

Exam city slips, which list the designated exam city, date, and center, were made available to students when the CBSE published the pre-admit cards earlier this month. Since December 3, 2024, these slips have been accessible for download.

CBSE CTET admit card 2024: How to download?

• Go to the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

More From This Section

• Log in by filling your application number and date of birth.

• Your admit card details will showcase.

• Download and print it for future use.

CBSE CTET admit card 2024: Exam details

The exam will consist of two papers and will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Paper II will be held in the morning shift, while Paper I will take place in the evening shift.

Candidates aiming to teach both levels (Classes I to V and Classes VI to VIII) must appear for both papers. The question paper will be bilingual, available in both Hindi and English.

There are two papers on the exams: Paper 1 is for teachers who want to teach Classes 1–5, and Paper 2 is for teachers of Classes 6–8. The test will be administered at 243 places across the country and each paper will have 150 multiple-choice questions.