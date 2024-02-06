MAHACET 2024: Registration for MCA, M.Ed, MBA, M.P.Ed & others ends today

The MBA, MCA, M.Ed, M.P.Ed, and other course registration process will end on February 6, 2024, according to the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Applicants who need to apply for different courses can do it through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.



The last date to apply today for courses includes MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)- CET)-2024, MAH-M.Ed CET-2024, MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCTCET- 2024, MAH-M.P.Ed. CET-2024, MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET-2024, MAH- MBA/MMS-CET 2024, MAH-MCA CET-2024, MAH-M.ARCH CET 2024, MAH-M.HMCT CET 2024, MAH-B.Design CET 2024 and MAH-B.HMCT CET 2024.

MAH MBA CET 2024: How to apply? • Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org • Press the tab ‘Online systems’ and choose ‘Candidate registration AY 2024-25’ • Applicants will be redirected to a login page • Press on register button and finish the registration • Enter the application form and upload the documents • Pay the fee and submit the application form • Download the confirmation page and take a print out for later use.



MAH MBA CET 2024: Eligibility • Students who have completed a bachelor's degree that is at least three years degree and got from one of the universities that are recognized by the University Grants Commission or the Association of Indian Universities in any subject with at least 50 per cent overall marks or the equivalent (at least 45 per cent in the case of applicants from backward class categories, Economically Weaker Section, and Persons with Disability who are only from Maharashtra) or the equivalent. • Students who showed up for the final year exam of any bachelor’s degree to be granted by any of the universities perceived by University Grants Commission or Association of Indian Universities in any discipline. MAH MBA CET 2024: Fee The application fee for applicants having a place within Maharashtra's open category, applicants outside Maharashtra, and Jammu-Kashmir migrant applicants is Rs 1,200. Applicants from the EWS, PwD, SC, ST, OBC, orphans, and third gender will need to pay Rs 1,000. Internet payment, credit card, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, mobile wallets, debit card (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), or UPI are available to applicants for fee payment. MAH MBA CET: Documents Applicants will be required to submit the below documents at the time of registration: • Class 10, 12 marksheet • Graduation marksheet • PwD certificate • Caste certificate • EWS certificate. MAH MBA CET: Overview The full form of MHT CET is the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test. MHT CET test is a state-level entrance test led by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra for admission to undergrad engineering and pharmacy courses in Maharashtra. The authority conducts the MHT CET test one time each year.



