IGNOU January 2024: Re-registration extended to Feb 15; details here

The deadline to re-register for Bachelors and Master online and distance learning courses at the Indira Gandhi National Open University without the late fee was January 29, 2024

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

IGNOU re-registration 2024-25: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for the re-registration process for all programmes offered in open and distance learning (ODL) and online mode for the January 2024 session. The re-registration, which started on December 5, was initially set to conclude on January 29 but has now been extended. The new deadline for application submission is February 15, 2024.

Who can re-register for IGNOU programmes?


The portal is open for both Indian and international students. The online portal for re-registration is for existing students who are entering their second or third year for Bachelors or Masters programmes, as well as those beginning a new semester, depending on programme format.
Deadline for IGNOU re-registration 2024-25


February 15, 2024 is the extended deadline for re-registration. The last date without the late fee was January 29, 2024. The late fee is Rs 200.

How to apply for IGNOU January 2024 session

  1. Visit the official IGNOU website: https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/
  2. Click on the 'new registration' button on the homepage. If you are already registered, use the username and password to log in.
  3. Carefully choose courses where the option is provided.
  4. Fill in all the required details and make the online payment.
  5. Submit the form and save the page for future reference.

Online payment precautions during re-registration


Exercise caution during online transactions. Do not share card details or OTP with anyone.

Preferably, candidates should use their own card/net banking for payments.
 
UPI, including BHIM App, is a secure payment option.

If online payment doesn't get updated, wait for a day, check the payment status before making another payment.

Refund process: If double payment occurs for the same application, one payment will be refunded.

For those using third-party services, ensure correct course selection and successful fee payment. Obtain a printout of the submitted form and payment confirmation.





If facing registration issues, candidates can contact the regional centre for assistance in resetting accounts or updating email IDs/mobile numbers.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

