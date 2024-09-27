The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) results and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2024.

Candidates who appeared in the examination, which took place between September 9 and 13, can check the results on the official website – esb.mp.gov.in.

The exams took place in multiple centres across the states. The exam helps candidates in securing admission to B.Sc Nursing (4 years) and G.N.M (3 years) programmes. The rigorous selection process aims to identify the most suitable candidates for these prestigious nursing courses.