The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) results and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2024.
Candidates who appeared in the examination, which took place between September 9 and 13, can check the results on the official website – esb.mp.gov.in.
The exams took place in multiple centres across the states. The exam helps candidates in securing admission to B.Sc Nursing (4 years) and G.N.M (3 years) programmes. The rigorous selection process aims to identify the most suitable candidates for these prestigious nursing courses.
How to check MPPEB PNST, GNMST results 2024?
Here are a few simple steps to check and download MPPEB PNST, GNMST results 2024:
- The first step is to visit the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in.a
- On the home page check for the ‘Result - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2024' link and click on it.
- Now, you need to enter your login credentials like the application number or roll number and date of birth.
- Thereafter, your MPPEB results will appear on your screen.
- You can download and take printouts for future reference.
PNST Result 2024: Important details
Here are the key details
- Exam Authority: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)
- Exam Name: Pre-Nursing Selection Test and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test
- Exam Date: 09 September 2024
- Result Date: 26 September 2024
- Official Website: www.esb.mp.gov.in