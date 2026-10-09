NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Round 1 registration from Oct 12, check schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to begin the first round of NEET PG 2026 counselling with seat matrix verification on October 10. Registration for eligible candidates is set to begin on October 12, according to the counselling schedule.

The verification procedure is scheduled to end on October 12, 2026, just in time for the start of the NEET PG round 1 registration process through the MCC counselling portal.

Before the counselling registration process starts, participating institutes must confirm the number of seats under each category and file any grievances. The college code, college name, total number of seats, intake under each category, and courses offered must all be verified by participating universities.

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Important Dates · Registration and fee payment- October 12 to 21, 2026 · Choice filling and locking- October 13 to 22, 2026 · Process of allotment- October 22 to 23, 2026 · Seat allotment result- October 24, 2026 ALSO READ: Railway NTPC 2026 notification released for 3,548 graduate posts, know more · Reporting to colleges- October 26 to November 2, 2026. How to apply for the NEET PG 2026 Counselling? 1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in and choose the PG Medical Counselling tab. 2. Click on the registration link for NEET PG 2026 and pick 'New Registration'.

3. Enter your NEET PG roll number, application number, name, date of birth, and contact details to generate your login credentials. 4. Log in with your new credentials and enter the required personal, academic, and contact details. 5. Scan and upload the required documents (such as your MBBS degree, internship completion certificate, NEET PG scorecard, and valid ID proof). 6. Make the payment of the non-refundable registration fee and the refundable security deposit online via credit card, debit card, or net banking based on your category (General/Reserved). 7. Choose your preferred postgraduate colleges and speciality courses from the available seat matrix, and make sure to lock your choices before the deadline.

ALSO READ: SSC CHSL Cut Off 2026 out: Check tier 1, 2 category-wise qualifying marks 8. Submit the form and download/print the confirmation page for later use. Inside the NEET PG 2026 counselling Applicants must register on the MCC portal, complete their options, and lock them by the deadline. The NEET PG rank, selections made, category, and seat availability will all be taken into consideration while allocating seats. For 50% of AIQ and Central University seats, general applicants must pay ₹1,000, while SC, ST, and OBC candidates must pay ₹500. For general candidates, the refundable security deposit is ₹25,000; for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, it is ₹10,000.