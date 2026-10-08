Railway NTPC 2026 notification released for 3,548 graduate posts, know more

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) 06/2026 for the RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026. The goal of this recruitment campaign is to fill about 3,548 graduate-level positions.

The online application procedure began on October 8 and will end on November 6, 2026. Candidates require a degree from an accredited university or a comparable credential. The positions are covered by the 7th Central Pay Commission's Pay Levels 5 and 6.

RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 Important Dates

• Online Application Starts: 08 October 2026

• Online Application Closes: 06 November 2026 (23:59 hrs)

• Deadline for Fee Payment: 08 November 2026

• Modification Window: 09 November 2026 to 18 November 2026 (Rs 250 fee per correction). Which posts are included in the Railway NTPC 2026 recruitment? The recruitment incorporates several graduate-level posts such as Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist and Senior Clerk cum Typist. Candidates should check the detailed notification for the educational qualification and other requirements for every position. • Goods Train Manager: 2,750 vacancies • Senior Clerk Cum Typist: 371 vacancies • Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist: 300 vacancies • Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor: 127 vacancies. What are the steps to apply for RRB NTPC Graduate 2026? · Visit the official RRB application portal at http://www.rrbapply.gov.in.

· Press on the link for CEN 06/2026 – NTPC Graduate recruitment. · Log in using the RRB account or the permitted Aadhaar-based login option. · Enter the required personal and academic details. · Choose the applicable post and RRB preferences. · Upload the required documents in the prescribed format. · Make the payment of the application fee. · Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for later. Who can apply for the RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026? To apply for the graduate-level NTPC positions, candidates must hold a degree from an accredited university or a comparable degree. Depending on the position, the age restriction and other eligibility requirements may change. Candidates are encouraged to review the official notification before submitting their application.