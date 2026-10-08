SSC CHSL Cut Off 2026 out: Check tier 1, 2 category-wise qualifying marks
SSC has issued the final cutoff for the CHSL Exam 2025 on 7 Oct 2026 along with the result. A total of 3,515 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted against 3,522 posts
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The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 final cutoff date and results were announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on October 7, 2026. The commission has provisionally shortlisted 3,515 candidates against 3,522 available vacancies.
The cutoff displays the last candidate's score for each position and category, including UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and ESM. The post-wise and category-wise SSC CHSL cutoff 2026, tie-breaking guidelines, and crucial post-result actions, such as document verification, are all readily available on this page.
SSC CHSL Exam 2026: Key Dates
• Notification Release Date: 7 September 2026
• Online Application Last Date: 7 October 2026 (11:00 PM)
• Deadline for Fee Payment: 8 October 2026 (11:00 PM)
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• Application Correction Window: 14 to 16 October 2026
• Tier-I Exam Dates: 30 November to 31 December 2026.
SSC CHSL Exam 2026 Details
• Total Vacancies: Approximately 2,536 tentative posts for Group C.
• Posts Included: Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) / DEO Grade A.
• Age Limit: 18 to 27 years (as of 1 August 2026).
• Educational Qualification: Passed Class 12th (10+2) or equivalent from a recognized board.
• Application Fee: ₹100 (Women, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen are exempt).
About SSC CHSL Cutoff 2026
The marks of the last candidate chosen for each position and category are displayed in the SSC CHSL cutoff 2026. The final result, Tier-II Section-I marks, Tier-I marks, and the date of birth have all been made public by the commission.
For instance, the L01 UR cutoff is 303 marks, whereas the L02 UR is 298. Using the Fix/Float option selected by candidates, the SSC has distributed positions on a merit-cum-preference basis. Only 7 of the 3,522 open seats remain empty after 3,515 candidates were provisionally recommended.
|Category
|Reported Vacancies
|Candidates Recommended
|Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
|337
|337
|Scheduled Caste (SC)
|490
|487
|Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|252
|251
|Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|768
|766
|Unreserved (UR)
|1,675
|1,674
|Total Candidates / Vacancies
|3,522
|3,515
|Ex-Servicemen (ESM)
|301
|300
|Orthopedically Handicapped (OH)
|35
|35
|Hearing Impaired (HH)
|43
|42
|Visually Handicapped (VH)
|39
|39
|Other Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD-Others)
|37
|37
More about the SSC CHSL Post-Wise Cutoff 2026
The most useful part of the results is the post-wise cutoff, which shows the score of the final candidate selected for each position. Candidates should verify the position they were assigned because the commission has set distinct deadlines for each category. The UR category threshold for the most open positions is displayed below.
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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 10:19 AM IST