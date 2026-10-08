SSC CHSL Cut Off 2026 out: Check tier 1, 2 category-wise qualifying marks

The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 final cutoff date and results were announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on October 7, 2026. The commission has provisionally shortlisted 3,515 candidates against 3,522 available vacancies.

The cutoff displays the last candidate's score for each position and category, including UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and ESM. The post-wise and category-wise SSC CHSL cutoff 2026, tie-breaking guidelines, and crucial post-result actions, such as document verification, are all readily available on this page.

SSC CHSL Exam 2026: Key Dates

• Notification Release Date: 7 September 2026

• Online Application Last Date: 7 October 2026 (11:00 PM)

• Deadline for Fee Payment: 8 October 2026 (11:00 PM)

• Application Correction Window: 14 to 16 October 2026

• Tier-I Exam Dates: 30 November to 31 December 2026.

SSC CHSL Exam 2026 Details

• Total Vacancies: Approximately 2,536 tentative posts for Group C.

• Posts Included: Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) / DEO Grade A.

• Age Limit: 18 to 27 years (as of 1 August 2026).

• Educational Qualification: Passed Class 12th (10+2) or equivalent from a recognized board.

• Application Fee: ₹100 (Women, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen are exempt).

About SSC CHSL Cutoff 2026

The marks of the last candidate chosen for each position and category are displayed in the SSC CHSL cutoff 2026. The final result, Tier-II Section-I marks, Tier-I marks, and the date of birth have all been made public by the commission.

Category Reported Vacancies Candidates Recommended Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 337 337 Scheduled Caste (SC) 490 487 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 252 251 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 768 766 Unreserved (UR) 1,675 1,674 Total Candidates / Vacancies 3,522 3,515 Ex-Servicemen (ESM) 301 300 Orthopedically Handicapped (OH) 35 35 Hearing Impaired (HH) 43 42 Visually Handicapped (VH) 39 39 Other Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD-Others) 37 37 For instance, the L01 UR cutoff is 303 marks, whereas the L02 UR is 298. Using the Fix/Float option selected by candidates, the SSC has distributed positions on a merit-cum-preference basis. Only 7 of the 3,522 open seats remain empty after 3,515 candidates were provisionally recommended.

More about the SSC CHSL Post-Wise Cutoff 2026