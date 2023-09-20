NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam schedule for the academic year 2024-25. According to the schedule, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will be held on May 5, 2024.

In the meantime, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024 will be held between May 15, 2024 to May 31, 2024. Candidates can check the exam schedule by logging on to the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

NTA Exam Calendar 2024-25: Schedule Overview The JEE Mains 1st session is from January 24 to February 1, while the next session is between April 1 and 15, 2024.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergrad engineering and technology courses offered by IIITs, NITs and other centrally-funded participating colleges. It additionally serves as the qualifying test for IIT JEE Advanced.

NEET UG is for undergraduate medical courses entry at all institutions nationwide.

The NTA test schedule further states that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG is booked between May 15 and 31. CUET PG is from March 11 to 28.



The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2024 1st session will be held from June 10 to 21.

NTA Exam 2024: Official sites Computer based examination results will be declared in three weeks or less. On account of NEET UG, which is an offline test, results will be announced by the June's 2nd week.

Given below are the official sites of NTA tests in which notice, announcement and related forms will be delivered:

• NEET UG 2024: neet.nta.nic.in.

• CUET UG 2024: cuet.samarth.ac.in.

• CUET PG 2024: cuet.nta.nic.in.

• JEE Main 2024: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• UGC NET 2024: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA began announcing exam schedules last year to inform applicants around tentative dates quite early. But, this time, tentative dates for ICAR entrance exams are not there in the list.

S.No. Exam Name Exam Mode Exam Dates 1 JEE-Main 2024 session 1 CBT (Computer based test) Between 24th Jan to 1st Feb 2024 2 JEE-Main 2024 session 2 CBT (Computer based test) Between 1st April to 15th April 2024 3 NEET-UG 2024 Pen/Paper/OMR 5th May 2024 4 CUET UG 2024 CBT Between 15th May to 31st May 2024 5 CUET PG 2024 CBT Between 11th March to 28th March 2024 6 UGC NET session-1 CBT Between 10th June to 21st June 2024

What is NTA Score? Since JEE Main 2023 exam is conducted in numerous shifts and dates, NTA scores will be calculated relating to the raw or the actual marks obtained by an applicant. The NTA scores for every one of the three subjects, mathematics, physics and chemistry, along with the total scores obtained in BE, BTech of session 1 of paper 1 will be shown in the JEE scorecard.

The NTA scores for every applicant altogether in BE, BTech JEE main session 1 and concerning session 2 will be blended for compilation of results and general merit list, ranking preparations.

The best of the two NTA scores will be considered for additional handling for those applicants who showed up in both the sessions. In case at least two applicants secure a similar NTA score, tie breaking strategy will be utilized by the NTA.