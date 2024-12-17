SBI Clerk 2024: Notification for 13,735 Junior Associates posts announced

The notification for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024 has been released by State Bank of India. Interested candidates can view the announcement on SBI's official website at sbi.co.in for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) clerical cadre position. This hiring campaign will fill 13735 positions within the organisation.

On December 17, the registration period will open, and it will end on January 7, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official websites https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings.

SBI Clerk 2024: Important Dates

• Opening date of application: December 17, 2024

• Closing date of application: January 7, 2025

• Prelims exams: Tentatively in the month of February 2025

• Main exams: Tentatively in the month of March/April 2025.

More From This Section

SBI Clerk 2024: Eligibility Criteria

1. Educational Qualification

Graduation from a recognised university in any field or any equivalent degree accepted by the central government. Candidates with an integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should make sure they pass the IDD by December 31, 2024, at the latest.

2. Age Limit

Candidates must be at least 20 years old and no older than 28 years old as of April 1, 2024; that is, they must have been born between April 2, 1996, and April 1, 2004 (inclusive).

3. Selection Process

Online tests (preliminary and main exams) and tests in the chosen local language are part of the selection process. There will be 100-point objective examinations in the prelims exam. The exam will last one hour and be conducted online.

After passing the Main Exam, but before joining the bank, candidates will take a local language proficiency test. Candidates will be exempt from this test, though, if they can show that they have studied the local language by presenting their grade 10 or 12 mark sheets.

No Transfers- There are no opportunities for InterCircle or InterState transfers in the Junior Associate position.

SBI Clerk 2024: Application Fees

For the General, OBC, and EWS categories, the application fee is Rs 750. Candidates in the SC, ST, PwBD, XS, and DXS categories are not required to pay the application fee. By entering the information requested on the page, fees can be paid with a debit card, credit card, or Internet banking. Candidates can visit SBI's official website for additional information.