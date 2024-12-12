BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024: Exam to be held tomorrow, check instructions

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the BPSC 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 prelims exam on Friday, 13 December. The examination is likely to take place in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm. The exam will take place in 912 centres across 36 districts in the state.

The commission aims to fill Group A and B officer positions at various departments of the state government through this examination.

How to check and download the BPSC 70th CCE admit card?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the BPSC 70th CCE admit card:

Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, check for the BPSC 70th CEE prelims admit card 2024.

After entering your details, a new page will appear on the screen.

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button.

Once you enter your details, your admit card will appear on your screen.

You can download and take printouts for future reference.

BPSC 70th Prelims CCE Exam 2024: Check instructions here

Candidates who will take the written test can check the exam day instructions shared by the commission here.

Candidates need to reach the exam centre by 9.30, and candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall only until 11 am, one hour prior to the commencement of the examination.

Students are advised not to carry electronic devices such as mobiles, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, smart watches, etc., into the exam hall. If any candidates are found with electronic devices, it will be considered misconduct.

Using a marker, white fluid, blade, or eraser is also prohibited. If any student uses them on the OMR sheet, a 1/3 mark will be deducted as a penalty.

If candidates are found indulging in malpractice or possessing electronic devices in the exam hall, they will be banned from the Bihar Public Service Commission for the next five years. In case of spreading misleading or sensational rumours related to the exam centre for three years.

If any candidates are found involved in misconduct during the said examination, punitive action will be taken under the Bihar Examination Conducting Act, 1981.

The BPSC prelims admit card will be available on the official website. Candidates can download the admit card using their username and password. It is mandatory for the candidates to carry the BPSC CCE exam admit card to the designated examination centre.