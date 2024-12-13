CWC MT Recruitment 2024: Notification for 179 multiple posts and more

Recruitment notices for a number of positions have been posted on the official website of the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), a Navratna Public Sector project under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution. The hiring campaign will fill 179 positions, including those for Superintendent, Management Trainee, Accountant, Junior Technical Assistant and others.

Candidates who meet the requirements may apply online for these positions by January 12, 2025, at the latest. Everything you need to know about the CWC hiring campaign will be provided to you, including the application process, key dates, application costs, age restriction, qualifications, number of openings, salary range, and vital connections.

CWC 2024: Important Date

The online application procedure for these positions will be started from December 14, 2024 through the official website. You can follow the schedule given below:

Opening date for submission of application: December 14, 2024

Deadline for submission of application: January 12, 2025.

CWC MT 2024: How To Apply?

Through the official website's online registration mechanism, interested candidates can submit an application. After completing the steps listed below, you can apply for these positions.

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://cwceportal.com/

Step 2: Press on the link CWC recruitment 2024 on the homepage.

Step 3: Give the needed details.

Step 4: Send the application form.

Step 5: Submit the needed documents.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future use.

CWC 2024: Eligibility Criteria

The official website will host the comprehensive advertisement, which will include information on the application and selection procedure, educational requirements, and qualifying criteria. It is recommended that you review the notification link to learn more about the positions' eligibility and educational requirements.