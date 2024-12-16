CISF Fireman admit card 2024 released; here's how to check and download

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) released the admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), and Document Verification on December 16, 2024. The examination aims to fill a total of 1130 posts of Constables/Firemen.

All interested candidates can check and download their admit cards through the official CISF recruitment portal, cisfrectt.in.

According to the official notice, the CISF Constable (Fire) recruitment process will be held from 24th December 2024 to 20th January 2025.

To qualify for the document verification stage, students need to obtain minimum qualifying marks which is 35 per cent for UR/EWS/ESM candidates and 33 per cent for SC/ST/OBC candidates.

How to check and download the CISF Constable (Fire) Admit Card?

Here are the steps to check and download the CISF Constable (Fire) Admit Card:

Firstly, visit the official CISF recruitment website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Log in to the portal using your Registration ID and Password.

Check for the CISF Fireman 2024 Admit Card 2024 link.

The CISF Fireman admit card will appear on the screen.

You can check and download your admit card.

You can also take a printout for future reference.

Important Instructions for Candidates