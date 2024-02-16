SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 announced at sbi.co.in, details inside

The Junior Associate (Clerk) preliminary test results, which were administered on January 5, 6, 11, and 12, are expected to be released by the State Bank of India shortly. The SBI JA Clerk Preliminary 2024 results are likely going to be declared for the current month. But, a formal confirmation of the result date is as yet to be awaited.

When the SBI Clerk Preliminary 2024 result is out, applicants need to sign in with their date of birth and registration number or roll number to see their results. There are a total of 8283 positions that need to be filled through the recruitment procedure.

The SBI's official website reports that the Main exams will be conducted on February 25 and March 4, 2024 and that the call letter will be accessible soon.

SBI Clerk Junior Associate Results 2024: Wait List Up to 50 percent of the openings (per state category) will be kept on a waitlist. Candidates will be removed from this waitlist every quarter if other candidates resign or do not join the current batch, subject to obtaining the minimum qualifying marks required by the Bank for selection. This waiting list will be active for an entire year following the date the final results are declared.

SBI exams 2024: Exam pattern (Mains) The main exam will contain four segments i.e. General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude. The duration of the exam is 2 hours 40 minutes, and the maximum score is 200. There will be negative marks for any wrong responses in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark given out for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer. SBI results 2024: Steps to check • Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. • Press on the careers link on the page. • A fresh page will display where applicants will have to search the 'Clerk recruitment' link.

• Press on the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 link accessible on the page.

• Fill in all the needed details and press on submit.

• Your result will be showcased on the screen.

• View the result and download the page.

• Save a hard copy for later.

SBI Clerk 2024 Result: Post result procedure Candidates who passed the preliminary and main exams will be placed in the appropriate categories in descending order of their marks. Depending on the number of openings only a specific number of applicants from among the people who qualify by positioning sufficiently high in the merit will be called for an interview, the SBI said.

The bank mentioned that "Candidates are required to score minimum percentage marks (to be decided by the bank) in an interview to be considered for final selection. 5 percent relaxation for SC/ST/ OBC/PWD/XS category will be available thereon. Final selection will be made based on the candidate’s performance in the test and interview taken together".