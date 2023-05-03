SSC CGL 2023 application process ends today; All you need to know



The Staff Selection Commission is conducting SSC CGL 2023 to fill approximately 7,500 Group B and C positions at this time. The central government's various departments and ministries hold vacancies. The application period for the SSC CGL 2023 closes today. Visit the Staff Selection Commission's official website at ssc.nic.in to submit an application for the recruitment exam. But, until tomorrow, May 4, registered candidates can pay the SSC CGL 2023 application fee. Candidates can likewise pay the application fee through challan during working hours of the bank till May 5.

SSC CGL 2023: Steps to check Step 1: Go to the site of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

Step 3: Complete the registration form by providing personal information. Step 2: Click the Register option in the candidates' login section.

Step 5: Log in with that user ID and password, which is also your registration number Step 4: Upon registration, you will get a client ID and password

Step 7: Submit the SSC CGL 2023 application form Step 6: Completion of the SSC CGL 2023 application form

Step 9: Make a printout of the SSC CGL application form 2023 that you have submitted. Step 8: Pay the SSC CGL 2023 application fee