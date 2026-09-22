SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2026 released today, check tier 1 exam dates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially issued the SSC CGL City Slip 2026 on its official website. Candidates who registered for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2026 can now download their city intimation slip at ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL 2026 Tier 1 exams are scheduled to be conducted on multiple dates from September 30 to October 30 2026.

The Staff Selection Commission administers the Combined Graduate Level exam nationally to select applicants for various jobs, including inspectors, auditors, and assistants in different central government ministries.

How to download the SSC CGL 2026 City Intimation Slip?

Step 1: Visit the official SSC CGL website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “SSC CGL 2026 City Intimation Slip” link on the homepage. Step 3: Fill in your registration number, password and security PIN, then click ‘Submit’. Step 4: The city intimation slip PDF will display; check your exam city and date. ALSO READ: SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026 released, exams on September 26, 27 Step 5: View and download the slip for later use. Details mentioned on SSC CGL City Intimation Slip For registered candidates, the advance notification slip includes important preliminary information. Instead of acting as an exam center entrance pass, it functions as advance notice. · Candidate name and roll number

· Scheduled Tier 1 exam date · Allotted examination city and state · Key exam-day guidelines. What’s next after downloading the SSC CGL 2026 City Intimation Slip? Candidates should quickly arrange their logistics after confirming their designated exam city. A seamless exam day is ensured by acting quickly. Check the precise test date and the designated exam city. ALSO READ: School Holiday, Sept 22: Schools closed in West Bengal, Assam If an out-of-town venue is selected, make travel and accommodation arrangements. Keep track of official announcements regarding the release of hall passes on the portal. As soon as the commission uploads the official admit card, download it.