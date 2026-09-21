AP EAPCET 2026: Final phase seat allotment result out at cap.apcfss.in

AP EAMCET 2026 Round 3 allotment: Important details
The third and final round of the AP EAMCET 2026 engineering admissions process is known as Round 3. Candidates can access their seat allotment details online after completing the counselling process.
According to the official Common Admissions Portal, the final phase seat allotment was scheduled for September 20, 2026. Candidates should log in and carefully review their allotment order, which will include details of the college and course assigned to them, along with the next steps in the admission process.
Candidates can check their allotted seats after completing their college and course preferences during the final counselling round. The allotment is based on factors such as the candidate’s rank, reservation and category rules, preferences submitted during counselling, and seat availability.
Candidates who have been allotted a seat must complete the reporting process within the APSCHE deadline. They must first complete the online self-reporting process and then report to the allotted college as instructed.
An online seat allotment does not by itself complete the admission process. Candidates must submit the required documents within the stipulated timeline and follow all instructions mentioned in the allotment order.
Failure to complete the reporting process by the deadline may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat. The final round is conducted to fill seats that remain vacant after the previous counselling rounds, including those that became available due to withdrawals or candidates failing to report. Candidates should check their allotment orders and the instructions issued by their respective colleges for details of the documents required for admission.